MSP: Genoa Twp Woman Struck, Killed by Train

October 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police Brighton Post confirm a 79-year-old woman from Genoa Township was struck and killed by a train Wednesday morning.



It happened in the area of Chilson Road and Brighton Road.



According to the train conductor, the train was traveling along the tracks when the crew observed a person lying on the tracks. The conductor attempted to stop the train but was unable to do so before the train struck the individual.



Troopers were initially unable to identify the victim because she did not have identification on her person. While attempting to determine the victim's identity, troopers were notified that a missing-person report had just been made to Livingston County Central Dispatch in the area.



Troopers contacted the nearby residence and determined that the missing person was the individual who had been struck by the train.



A preliminary investigation, along with information provided by the victim's family, indicates that the woman was believed to be walking to a nearby party store from her home.



Investigators believe she was walking along the railroad tracks when she may have fallen and was unable to get back up before the train approached.



It is unknown why she was walking on the train tracks.



The train intersection and roadways were closed for several hours while troopers and investigators conducted their investigation. The roadway reopened at 7:00 p.m.



The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.