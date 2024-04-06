MSP: Fourth Family Member Dies from Easter Rollover Crash

April 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police report a fourth family member has died following an Easter morning rollover crash on U.S. 23.



The 22-year-old man had been hospitalized in critical condition since the single vehicle crash, but died of his injuries Thursday evening.



The wreck also claimed the lives of a 44-year-old mother from Northern Michigan, her 22-year-old son, 18-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.



MSP has yet to identify the family.



The 44-year-old husband and father of the victims, who was driving the family's vehicle when it overturned, survived the crash. He was hospitalized in stable condition at last check.



The crash remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about the crash should call the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.