MSP: Fewer Deaths & Serious Injuries Reported In 2026 On Michigan Roadways

April 16, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police is releasing more information on the number of deaths and injuries that have happened so far this year on state roadways.



Michigan State Police say at least 198 people have died in 2026, with 21 of those deaths in April alone.



Meanwhile, there’s a statewide total of 998 reported injuries. Police say 69 of those people were seriously injured.



These numbers show that Michigan has 34 fewer deaths on the roadways and 10 fewer serious injuries compared to this time last year.