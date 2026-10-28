MSP: Fenton Man Struck, Killed on WB I-96 After Collision with Deer

October 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whim.com



Michigan State Police Brighton Post reports as 28-year-old Fenton man was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a box truck while outside his vehicle on westbound I-96 following a collision with a deer.



At approximately 3:25 a.m. on October 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on westbound I-96, east of the US-23 interchange.



Preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving a Ford Escape westbound on I-96 when he struck a deer. The driver did not move his vehicle to the shoulder and instead left it stopped in the right lane of travel before exiting, likely to inspect the damage.



A westbound box truck traveling in the center lane moved into the right lane and approached the stopped Ford Escape. The truck driver swerved to the right to avoid the vehicle and struck the Ford's driver. The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The box truck driver was not injured.



Westbound I-96 was closed for a period of time while troopers investigated the crash but has since reopened.



The investigation is ongoing.