MSP: Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian And Vehicle On US-23

December 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Story has been updated:





Police have released more information regarding a fatal incident early Wednesday morning.



Michigan State Police say at approximately 5:05am, troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the area of southbound US-23 at the Spencer Road overpass for a car versus pedestrian crash.



Police say the investigation has determined that a 44-year-old female from Brighton had jumped from the Spencer Road bridge onto southbound US-23. A pickup truck traveling southbound struck the victim after she landed on the roadway.



The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.



Police said it was determined the woman died by suicide. The driver of the truck was not injured, and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.



State Police said "if you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, you are not alone". Contact the 988 Lifeline. Call or Text-988. People can also chat: http://988lifline.org.