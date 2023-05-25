MSP Investigating Fatal Crash On Grand River Near M-52

May 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal traffic crash closed a portion of Grand River between Williamston and Webberville.



Michigan State Police say the crash on Grand River near M-52 involved a contract employee who was struck by a vehicle and killed. It happened around 2pm.



State Police clarified that the deceased was not an MDOT employee but employed by a contractor and the details of the crash are still being investigated.



Grand River was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find another route. Webberville Road and Rowley Roads were possible alternates.



First responders from Livingston County were providing mutual aid. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing the investigation.