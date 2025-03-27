Over Half Million Dollars In Drugs Seized In Multi-County Busts

March 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan State Police announced two narcotics busts – resulting in more drugs off the streets.



For the first investigation, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed a search warrant in Detroit and several other communities. In total, detectives seized over 107 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. That investigation is ongoing. The street value of the drugs is approximately $480,000. COMET was assisted by MNET, MSP's 2nd District Headquarters, the Metro South Post, ATF, FBI, and Border Patrol.



Separately, COMET executed search warrants in Oakland County. In total, detectives seized over 416 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of meth, 778 fentanyl pills, 97 oxycodone pills, 39 grams of ketamine, and over a kilogram of an unknown powder packaged as a controlled substance. Additionally, detectives recovered over $20,000 with intent to forfeit. That investigation is also ongoing. The street value of the drugs is approximately $25,000. COMET was assisted by MSP’s 2nd District Headquarters.