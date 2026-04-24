MSP: Dozen More Roadway Deaths in One Week

April 24, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police is releasing more numbers again this week on deaths and injuries that have happened so far this year on state roadways.



Since last week, MSP reports 12 people died on Michigan roadways, increasing the number of deaths to 210 in 2026.



Meanwhile, 92 more people were seriously injured, bumping the total to 1,090 reported injuries.



These numbers still show that Michigan has 41 fewer deaths on the roadways and 3 fewer serious injuries compared to this time last year.