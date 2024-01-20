Report: No Evidence Of Widespread MSP Discriminatory Practices

January 20, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





As the Michigan State Police (MSP) continues its anti-discrimination efforts, no evidence has been found indicating discriminatory policies.



Independent consulting firm CNA made the determination that the differences in the traffic enforcement activities of Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers do not appear to be the result of widespread discriminatory policing practices.



To assess the department’s traffic enforcement policies and programs, CNA conducted an extensive 18-month evaluation using document reviews, targeted interviews, focus groups, ride-alongs and quantitative data analysis.



CNA’s report, which the MSP commissioned as part of its five-point plan announced in January 2022 to address racial disparities in its traffic stops, focused on how the department recruits, hires, instructs, trains and supervises troopers, as well as the organizational factors relevant to traffic enforcement and equitable policing.



CNA’s report includes 54 findings and associated recommendations. Some of the findings and recommendations highlight strong policies and positive programs that, in the opinion of CNA, the MSP should maintain and build upon, while other findings and recommendations emphasize policies and programs that require greater attention and improvement.



The MSP has fully reviewed the report and provided a response to each finding and recommendation. To access MSP’s response and a copy of the report, visit the provided link.