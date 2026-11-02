MSP: Dexter Man Killed in Weekend Crash on I-96

November 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A man from Dexter is dead after crashing into a ditch in Brighton Township early Saturday morning on I-96 east near US-23.



Michigan State Police troopers at the Brighton Post responded to the scene about 3:15 a.m. after Livingston County Central Dispatch received an iPhone crash notification.



When troopers arrived, they found a Ford Focus hatchback overturned in a ditch. The driver is a 24-year-old man from Dexter and responders declared him dead at the scene.



Police say early investigation shows the car was going east on I-96 before it left the highway and entered the ditch. Police are unsure what led the car to drive off the highway. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.



Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Douglas Ryan at the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.