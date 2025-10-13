MSP Troopers Rescue Deer Trapped In Fence

October 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan State Police Troopers handled a different type of rescue last Friday.



On Friday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Spring Arbor Road for a report of a deer trapped in a wrought iron fence.



A post on social media states “Using a floor jack—and a good deal of patience—the trooper was able to safely free the deer without injury. Great job Troops!!”



A link to the video is provided.