Michigan State Police Compete In 13th Annual “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

July 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Riding momentum from a second-place finish in 2025, the Michigan State Police is again competing in the American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.



Public support is needed to help the “Blue Goose” secure the top spot this year.



Voting is open now through Monday, July 13th at noon Eastern time.



Members of the public can cast one vote per device by visiting SurveyMonkey, the AAST Facebook page or the official website at StateTroopers.org. Links are provided.



This year’s entry features an MSP Dodge Charger patrol vehicle and a Marine Services Team patrol boat photographed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park.



State police and highway patrol agencies from across the country annually compete in this friendly competition that has grown into a nationwide event that allows community members to support and interact with law enforcement agencies in a positive manner.



The top 13 photographs as voted on by the public will be featured in the 2027 “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers” wall calendar, with the first-place winner earning the cover spot.



Calendars will be available for purchase beginning in October at StateTroopers.org. Net proceeds from calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.



In 2025, the MSP placed second in the contest.