MSP Troopers Investigate Traffic Crash Involving Truck & SUV

October 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police are urging drivers to avoid distractions following a crash involving a truck and an SUV in Salem Township Wednesday morning.



At approximately 10am, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to the intersection of 7 Mile and Dixboro Road for a crash involving an SUV and a truck hauling a trailer with an excavator.



Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport, a 30-year-old South Lyon woman, was traveling southbound on Dixboro Road with two passengers when she disregarded a stop sign and struck an eastbound truck pulling a trailer being driven by a 44-year-old Howell man.



The impact caused both vehicles to overturn. The driver of the Bronco Sport and her two passengers — a 2-year-old male and a 1-month-old male — sustained minor injuries and were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the truck was not injured.



Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash; however, distracted driving is believed to have contributed.



The investigation remains ongoing.



MSP said “Drivers are reminded to remain alert and avoid distractions while operating a motor vehicle”.