Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into MSP Patrol Car

July 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Michigan State Police cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver who turned in front of the oncoming patrol car on Tuesday evening in Brighton Township.



It happened shortly after 6pm in front of Tee Bone’z Tavern. MSP reports that troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with emergency equipment activated.



The troopers were traveling southbound on Old US-23 near Grand River when a vehicle traveling northbound in the left turn lane turned into the patrol car, resulting in a crash.



EMS evaluated and medically cleared the involved troopers and driver.



Police say further investigation led to the arrest of a 68-year-old man for suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He was subsequently lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



The crash remains under investigation.