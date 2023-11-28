MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement on I-94

November 28, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Drivers along I-94 may notice a lot Michigan State Police this week. The "Eyes on 94" initiative aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along that corridor.



Troopers are watching for things like speeding, following too close, improper passing, distracted driving and improper lane use.



“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP to reach crash reduction goals while increasing traffic safety,” stated Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “We hope to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 corridor, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”



It's all part of MSP's statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign.