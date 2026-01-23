Dangerously Cold Temperatures Across Michigan

January 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A powerful arctic cold front is moving across the state in the coming days - ushering in frigid temperatures and high winds leading to dangerous wind chills.



The Michigan State Police Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division is urging residents and visitors to take precautions to stay safe.



MSP Director and State Director of Emergency Management Colonel James F. Grady II said “We encourage everyone to take this forecast seriously. Using the resources available on the MI Ready website, now is the time to prepare as extreme cold can become dangerous very quickly.”



According to the National Weather Service, from Thursday night to Sunday, air temperatures across the state will struggle to make it to zero degrees during the day, while temperatures at night are expected to plunge well below zero. Gusty winds could send wind chills across the Lower Peninsula down to a range of 15 to 25 degrees below zero early Friday morning through Saturday.



Across the Upper Peninsula, wind chills are expected to dip as low as 25 to 45 degrees below zero. Lake effect snow showers off Lake Superior and Lake Michigan are expected to reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions. Those extreme conditions significantly increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia within minutes and can lead to hazardous driving conditions.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “As Michiganders, we know our winters can include extreme weather, and we are about to face the toughest conditions of the season so far. With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, the State of Michigan is closely monitoring conditions as they develop and preparing for weather impacts. I encourage every Michigander to prepare, check on your neighbors and loved ones, and stay safe.”



To stay safe during the extreme cold, MSP/EMHSD recommends the following Cold Weather Safety Tips:



- Limit time outdoors. If you must go outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia.



- Frostbite symptoms: Numbness, loss of feeling, pale or waxy skin, especially on the face, fingers, and toes.



- Hypothermia symptoms: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech, or drowsiness.



- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Use generators and grills only outdoors and away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.



- Avoid overexertion. Shoveling snow can put extra strain on your heart, so take it easy and avoid sudden bursts of activity.



- Check on others. Older adults, young children, and pets are especially vulnerable to extreme cold and should be checked on regularly. Keep pets indoors.



- Prepare for travel emergencies. If you must drive, ensure your gas tank is full and your vehicle is stocked with an emergency kit, including warm clothing, blankets, gloves, hats, and a phone charger. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and wait for help rather than attempting to walk in the cold.



For more information on how to prepare before, during, and after an emergency or disaster, visit the provided links.