MSP: Online Resources Added To Bring Awareness To Cold Cases

September 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Searching unsolved crimes and sharing information directly with Michigan State Police investigators is now said to be easier with dedicated webpages highlighting cold cases.



September is National Cold Case Month. It brings attention to unresolved homicides, missing and unidentified persons cases, and other serial offenses.



Statewide, the MSP has roughly 200 of these open incidents at any given time with 11 currently posted on Michigan.gov/ColdCases. Each entry is sorted by region and includes a summary of what is believed to have occurred. Additional cases will be added in the future.



MSP Director Colonel James F. Grady II said “Adding online resources was a logical next step to continue the success we have seen from our specialized Cold Case units and investigative college programs across Michigan. Though it may take longer than we would like to get answers for living loved ones, we never stop trying. We encourage the public to view the information and connect with us.”



Criminal Intelligence Analyst Kelly Hodges is assigned to the Cold Case Unit and commented “Our detectives picked investigations to spotlight with family approval. We are actively soliciting tips in hopes closing cases, but we think it is equally important to show that we have not forgotten the victims.”



Anyone with information regarding an unsolved cold case in Michigan can submit details directly to the MSP using a form on the webpage or by emailing MSP-ColdCase@michigan.gov.



Links are provided.



Pictured - Mary Alice Ellicott of Saline Township.



The MSP website states “Mary Alice Ellicott was last seen leaving the Polar Bear restaurant (now Thompson's Bar & Grill) in Saline Township on October 11, 1981, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Law enforcement initially conducted a missing person investigation. Nearly two weeks later, Ellicott was found deceased in a grassy field approximately one and a half miles from the restaurant”.