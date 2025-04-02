MSP Brings Back Purses With a Purpose

April 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Troopers are collecting purses and bags for sexual assault survivors.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is one of the locations accepting the bags filled with “comfort items.”



Suggested items are toiletries, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, socks and underwear.



The annual event is held every April due to it being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



The filled purses will be distributed to survivors of sexual and domestic assault.



Donations will be accepted through Apr. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Brighton Post, located at 4337 Buno Road.



A full list of participating posts can be found at the link below.



(MSP via X)