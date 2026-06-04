MSP Brighton Post: Troopers Arrest Two Suspects Following Vehicle Break-In at Auto Dealership

June 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MSP First District posted the following release on X:



On June 3, 2026, at approximately 2:25 a.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Brighton dealership for a report of suspicious individuals looking into vehicles on the dealership lot. While troopers were enroute, Livingston County Dispatch advised troopers that one of the suspects had broken into a vehicle.



Upon arrival, troopers observed two males wearing ski masks fleeing from marked patrol vehicles. With assistance from the Brighton Police Department, both suspects were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.



The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old male from Inkster and a 23-year-old male from Detroit.



With assistance from K9 Wood, troopers conducted an article search of the area for any items the suspects may have thrown. During the search, troopers recovered two center-punch tools commonly used to break vehicle windows, two blank key fobs, and an automobile scanner/programmer, which can be used to program key fobs.



The 17-year-old was released to his mother, pending review and authorization of charges by the prosecutor's office. The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident and was then lodged at the Livingston County Jail.



The investigation remains ongoing. The incident will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of potential criminal charges.