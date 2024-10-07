MSP Brighton Post to Host Annual Trunk-or-Treat Saturday

October 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police Brighton Post is hosting its third annual "Faith & Blue" trunk-or-treat event this coming Saturday.



"We'll have different agencies, plus our fire department, in addition to some local faith leaders. We're going to give out candy and have lots of fun," Trooper Nate Dillon told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We'll have multiple different police agency vehicles. Not only state police, but Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Howell PD, Northfield Township, Green Oak PD."



MSP partners with Brighton Christian Church to host the event.



"We're not a big congregation, but we've got all hands on deck. There's candy. There's free food. Tattoos. We've got live music, actually three different bands. It's our worship team. It's their opportunity to play oldies music," said church member Rick Yarbrough.



"This is for all ages. The kids will get lots of candy and tattoos. But we have a lot of sponsors who have donated gift cards and gift baskets. So the adults can enter a drawing, multiple drawings. So even if you don't have kids, come on out and you will have a great time."



The Michigan State Police trunk-or-treat is Saturday, October 12, from 6pm-8pm at the Brighton Post off Buno Road.



If you can't make the MSP event, or maybe want to try for two, there's a community trunk-or-treat event October 12, from 6:30pm-8pm at Chilson Hills Church in Howell.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office will host its trunk-or-treat event Friday, October 25 from 6pm-8pm at the Sheriff's Office.