MSP Brighton Post: Motocyclist Killed in Washtenaw County

July 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police Brighton Post reports that troopers responded Monday evening to the intersection of Austin Road and Sharon Road down in Manchester Township for a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.



According to a post on 'X,' a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 49-year-old male from Canton, was traveling westbound on Austin Road through the intersection when a 2010 Buick Lucerne, driven by a 68-year-old female from Addison, was traveling eastbound and attempted to make a left turn onto Sharon Road. The driver of the Buick failed to yield to the motorcycle and turned in front of it, resulting in a collision.



The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The driver of the Buick sustained serious injuries and was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. She is expected to survive.



It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.



MSP reminds motorists that motorcycles are out in greater numbers during the summer months. Both motorists and motorcyclists must remain vigilant, especially when approaching intersections.



Drivers should always take an extra moment to look twice for motorcycles before turning or entering an intersection.