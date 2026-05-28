MSP Brighton Post Investigating Attempted Child Abduction

May 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MSP Brighton Post reports the suspect was located and is in custody. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.



The following is released posted to 'X' by MSP First District:



On Wednesday, May 27, at approximately 7 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post responded to the area of Rosemary Ln in Brighton Township for a report of an attempted child abduction.



The complainant reported that his 8-year-old daughter was riding her bicycle on Rosemary Ln when she was approached by a subject who appeared to be a traveling salesman going door to door.



The subject asked the girl to come into the woods, where he would give her “a surprise.” The suspect then attempted to lure the girl and her bicycle into the wooded area before being confronted by the girl’s father, who questioned him about what he was doing. The suspect then fled the area on a Segway-type vehicle.



Troopers arrived on scene and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who was last seen near Old US-23 and Alger Dr in Brighton Township.



The suspect is described as possibly a white or Hispanic male, last seen wearing blue shorts, a black polo shirt, and a light green ball cap. He was also wearing an ID badge for a pest control company.



This remains an ongoing investigation. Troopers and detectives will continue canvassing the area for surveillance footage and contacting nearby residents. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.