MSP: Brighton Man Questioned About Involvement in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hartland

December 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police on Monday afternoon, said the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Hartland was not arrested, but questioned about his alleged involvement.



"The investigation is ongoing. The Livingston Co. Prosecutor's Office will receive the charges once the investigation is complete," according to the MSP First District Twitter.



According to earlier social media, Troopers from the Brighton Post were called to the area of Old US 23 near Bergin Road at approximately 1:40 a.m.



The victim, a 22-year-old male from Howell was riding his bike southbound on Old US-23 from his night shift job when he was struck by a vehicle and subsequently killed. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, and the incident was reported through a passerby with no witnesses.



Troopers working alongside deputies form the Livingston County Sheriffs Dept and Hamburg Twp PD were able to develop a suspect vehicle with car parts left at the scene, along with other investigative means.



The suspect, a 63-year-old male from Brighton was driving a 2013 Ford F-150, white in color. The suspect was located within two hours and taken into custody for questioning.



It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.



If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you can contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.