MSP: Brighton Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on U.S. 23

February 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police report a 58-year-old Brighton man was killed in a wrong-way crash along northbound U.S. 23 at Territorial Road early Sunday morning.



According to the Brighton Post, a preliminary investigation shows the unidentified man was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes around 6:15 am Sunday, when he slammed his 1993 Jeep Cherokee head-on into a 2009 Chevy Silverado being driven by a 26-year-old man from Montrose, MI.



Both drivers were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor by Huron Valley Ambulance.



The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The unidentified driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.



The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.