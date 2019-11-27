MSP Arrests Pair Trying To Steal Items During Donation Drive

November 27, 2019

Two suspects are facing charges after authorities say they tried to use a donation event as cover to steal thousands of dollars in items.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post say Troopers were working with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at the Genoa Township Walmart last Saturday for the “Cram a Cruiser” event. Food donations were being collected to fill local food banks for the upcoming holiday season. While working the event, Troopers were informed by Walmart Loss Prevention that two subjects were attempting to push out a cart full of merchandise. The subjects were interviewed by Troopers and admitted to attempting the theft. The items being pushed out from the store were valued over $2,500. Both subjects, identified as 21-year-old Ciara Franklin and 22-year-old Aatiyanna Clemons, were arrested for 1st degree Retail Fraud and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. They were both released on $5,000 personal recognizance bonds following arraignment and are due back in court next week for a probable cause conference.