MSP: Arrest Made in Children's Charity Theft

January 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police and Oakland County authorities tracked down a man who stole from a local children's charity.



On Monday, 41-year-old John Rowell was arrested at a Flint area motel, accused of stealing cash and checks totaling about $500 from the Miracle League of Oakland County. It happened during a fundraiser at a bowling alley off Highland Avenue in Waterford this month.



The Miracle League provides children with disabilities a way to play baseball in an organized league.



Video footage and a hotel key left at the scene helped detectives track down Rowell, who confessed to the theft during his arrest.



The brown bank bag he stole, also was recovered.