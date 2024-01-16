MSP: Arrest Made in Children's Charity Theft
January 16, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Michigan State Police and Oakland County authorities tracked down a man who stole from a local children's charity.
On Monday, 41-year-old John Rowell was arrested at a Flint area motel, accused of stealing cash and checks totaling about $500 from the Miracle League of Oakland County. It happened during a fundraiser at a bowling alley off Highland Avenue in Waterford this month.
The Miracle League provides children with disabilities a way to play baseball in an organized league.
Video footage and a hotel key left at the scene helped detectives track down Rowell, who confessed to the theft during his arrest.
The brown bank bag he stole, also was recovered.