MSP & Local Law Enforcement Team Up to Fight Human Trafficking

January 8, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A combined effort by Michigan State Police and local law enforcement takes place this week to educate drivers on ways they can spot and report incidents of human trafficking.



January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the nation and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of the issue.



From January 8-12, MSP motor carrier officers will join with their colleagues in law enforcement, CVSA, and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.



The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education.



The goal of the week-long initiative is to educate those individuals in positions to observe incidences of human trafficking, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says information regarding the department’s G.H.O.S.T. initiative is posted to a total of 62 digital billboards across the state.



G.H.O.S.T. stands for the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team. The initiative, pioneered by Sheriff Swanson, seeks to end violent crimes such as human trafficking.



The digital billboards are posted for drivers on every major highway in Michigan and will remain for the rest of the year.



For more information about TAT, visit the provided link.



To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.