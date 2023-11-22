MSP & Kroger Provide Thanksgiving Dinner to Local Families

November 22, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan State Police have teamed up with grocery chain, Kroger to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families across the area.



The meals, being provided in central and Southeastern Michigan, will be distributed to families identified by State Police Community Service Troopers through collaborations with schools and local organizations.



Governor Whitmer, in a news release, says she is, “grateful; to Kroger and Michigan State Police troopers for partnering on this initiative.”



Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Brighton, Flint, Jackson, Monroe, Metro North, Metro South, Lapeer, and Tri-City.



Cameron Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Co. of Michigan, says, “The holiday season magnifies the importance of this collaboration, recognizing that food lies at the heart of cherished family traditions.”



Barrett says that over the last four years more than 1,000 meals have been delivered to families experiencing hardships throughout the state of Michigan.