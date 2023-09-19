MSP & FEMA Assess Storm Damages in 9 Counties, Including Livingston

September 19, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Damage assessment teams with Michigan State Police and Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) will travel to a total of 9 Michigan counties this week, including Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland, to survey damages incurred in last month's severe weather and tornado activity.



Other counties included in the damage assessment include Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Macomb, Monroe and Wayne.



According to a press release from Michigan State Police, teams from MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration (SBA), and local officials will conduct damage assessments starting on Tuesday, September 19 through Friday, September 22.



Four teams of federal, state, and local personnel will conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment (PDA) of areas impacted by severe storms, seven tornadoes, and flooding that occurred from Aug. 24-26. According to Ingham County Emergency Management, the purpose of their visit is to check with residents and businesses who reported damages, to see if dollar amounts of estimated damages have been calculated at this time.



The joint PDA teams will review the extent, severity, and impact of the storm, tornado, and floodwater damage to homes and businesses.



The collected damage totals and impact data will be used to determine whether the disaster meets established criteria that would warrant a request for a federal declaration and assistance.