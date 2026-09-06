MSP: 12-year-old Williamston Boy Killed, Sister Injured When Struck While Riding Bikes

September 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers are investigating a fatal vehicle versus bicyclist crash that occurred Saturday, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Grand River Avenue near N. Meech Road in Leroy Township.



Preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Grand River Avenue when it struck two bicyclists who were riding on the shoulder of the roadway.



One of the bicyclists, a 12-year-old Williamston boy, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other bicyclist, his 13-year-old sister, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the Explorer, a 64-year-old Williamston woman, was not injured.



Both bicyclists were wearing helmets.



The use of drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.



“Michigan law requires motorists to give bicyclists at least three feet of space when passing them. More importantly, drivers have a responsibility to remain alert, slow down when necessary and safely share the road with bicyclists and other vulnerable roadway users,” said Lt. DuWayne Robinson, Fifth District PIO.



“A tragedy like this is a heartbreaking reminder that we all have a responsibility when we get behind the wheel. Following traffic laws designed to protect everyone using our roadways can help prevent crashes and save lives.”



This investigation remains ongoing.



MSP reminds all motorists and bicyclists to remain alert, obey traffic laws and respect one another while sharing the roadway. Give bicyclists room, slow down, and make safety the priority.