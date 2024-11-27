MRA Launches Holiday Shopping Challenges Supporting Local Businesses

November 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Retailers Association has announced this year’s holiday shopping challenges to encourage Michiganders to support locally-owned retail and small businesses.



As the National Retail Federation reports that holiday shopping is expected to reach a record high this year, the Association says the importance of supporting Michigan-based retail remains ever-present.



MRA Vice President of Communications Vic Veda told WHMI last year, Black Friday was the biggest shopping day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and they’re expecting similar numbers this year -adding Small Business Saturday was a close second. For Black Friday last year, Veda said they did see an increase in brick-and-mortar-shopping compared to 2022, and they are very excited to see what trends look like this year.



Veda added that it’s not always about always specialty shops but supporting locally-owned grocers, hardware stores, tire shops, or service-based businesses – noting there are a lot of great ways to support local and shop small this holiday season. Veda said they are also seeing more practical gifts on the hot items list for this year, such as gift cards, clothes, and self-care items.



The MRA’s annual “Shop 3 Challenge” is returning for 2024 – which was launched in 2020 as an effort to support Michigan’s retail industry through the pandemic. By encouraging consumers to support at least three local merchants while purchasing holiday gifts this season, the challenge outlines an easy way for Michiganders to make a big difference in their communities.



MRA President and CEO William Hallan said “Our goal is to drive meaningful support for Michigan’s retailers during the holiday shopping season. Every time you shop at a local retailer, you’re investing more money back into your community. By adding at least three local merchants to your shopping routine this holiday season, you can make a lasting impact on the success of the retailers in your area.”



New this year, MRA is running a “Michigan Monday” challenge, encouraging shoppers to seek out Michigan-based e-commerce on Cyber Monday and throughout the remainder of the holiday shopping season.



Those looking to buy online this holiday season are encouraged to make an effort to shop on Michigan-based websites run by Michigan retailers. Many locally owned businesses offer online shopping with shipping or in-store pick-up. Veda said “Shopping locally online is a simple and effective way to support the small businesses in your area this holiday season.” The MRA released a Michigan Monday list of Michigan-based e-commerce websites from members at www.BuyNearbyMI.com.