MPSC Meetings On New Laws For Large-Scale Wind & Solar Projects

March 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A state agency is seeking public input on controversial new wind and solar project laws.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township highlighted the two upcoming opportunities for people to weigh in on the new state law that she and many municipalities feel strip away local control over large-scale wind and solar projects.



Michigan joined four other states in requiring utility providers to transition to 100% carbon-free energy generation by 2040 under a clean energy package of legislation signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The state has also set a goal for utilities to generate 50% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. Meeting that goal will require a massive buildout of utility-scale renewable energy resources in Michigan. The MPSC now has the authority to supersede local governments for the approval of large projects.



Bollin voted against the plan, which she says gives the “Michigan Public Service Commission the ability to force wind and solar farms on local communities with little regard for residents’ concerns or long-established zoning ordinances”.



Bollin said she’s spoken with many people in the community who are very concerned about the loss of local control, commenting “They don’t want massive wind and solar farms popping up in their neighborhood after state officials rubber-stamp it without any regard for local input. These hearings could be the last opportunity for the public to weigh in on policies and procedures that will have a huge impact on our communities down the road.”



House Bill 5120 – now Public Act 233 of 2023 – was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor along partisan lines.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners and the Putnam Township Board were among some locally that adopted resolutions opposing any legislation preempting local control for solar and wind developments.



The MPSC is now holding “engagement sessions” to take public comment regarding the details of how the new law will be implemented. The first two sessions will be held from 1:30pm to 4:30pm this Thursday, March 7th and on Tuesday, March 19th.



According to the MPSC, topics of discussion will include application filing guidelines, application fees, use of consultants, pre-application consultations, the development of compatible renewable energy ordinances, and other issues that arise during the process.



The virtual meetings will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. Details on how to join the meetings are available in the provided link.



A link to more information about the energy legislation is also provided.