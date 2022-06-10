Exciting Upgrades At MJR Theatres, Brighton

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



Theatres are becoming as exciting as the movies they show. MJR Theatres in Brighton will be installing special VIP Seating. Two to three seat pods featuring premium heated seating, reclining chairs, side tables, coat hooks and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional space and comfort. VIP seating at MJR Brighton should be installed by late summer. In the fall, new state-of-the-art laser movie projectors are waiting in the wings.