Scholarships Available For Older Citizens Wanting To Go Back To School

February 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An area college is offering an opportunity for senior citizens to learn a new skill or explore interests.



Older citizens living in the Fenton or Linden school districts can take advantage of Mott Community College’s Senior Gold Card Scholarship. The scholarship will cover the cost of tuition for regular classes being taken by people ages 60 and older. The scholarship doesn’t cover fees, textbooks, and other necessary items for each course. Returning students must also meet admission requirements for the college and any course prerequisites.



The Gold Card also offers a 50% course cost discount for many of MCC’s Lifelong Learning courses.



Registration for courses is on a space-available basis and some online classes and certificate programs are not covered. For more information, including how to apply for a Gold Card, see the flyer attached below.