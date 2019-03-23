Local Job Seekers Encouraged To Attend Career Fair In Fenton

A career fair in Fenton later this month will offer information and networking opportunities.



Mott Community College Workforce and Career Development will host a multi-employer Career Fair at the College’s Southern Lakes Branch Center on Thompson Road in Fenton. Employers from a range of industries will be on hand including healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, retail, armed forces, banking, and government. Employment Services Coordinator Aron Gerics says it’s a great opportunity for job seekers to meet directly with local employers who have job openings. Participants will receive career information, networking opportunities, a chance to brush up on job seeking skills as well as the possibility for employment screenings with employers on site.



Attendees should be dressed appropriately in professional attire and are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes. The career fair will run from 1 to 4pm on Thursday, March 28th. The event is free and open to the public. (JM)