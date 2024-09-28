Motorsports Gateway Howell Celebrates Major Milestone

September 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorsports Gateway Howell announced that the automotive district’s South Circuit is paved - marking a significant milestone in the 273-acre Livingston County development.



The achievement, managed in partnership with AJAX Paving Industries, is said to be a major accomplishment in creating a premier private motorsports destination in Southeast Michigan.



A press release states the South Circuit, designed by the internationally renowned track design team at Driven International, is a 1.75-mile, 40-foot-wide, 15-turn road course featuring 140 feet of elevation change, a 1/2-mile straight, and turns with up to 15% banking – resulting in an exhilarating and challenging driving experience for drivers of all skill levels.



Head of Communications at Motorsports Gateway Howell Eli Bayless said “We're incredibly proud to see the South Circuit come to life. My first lap left me feeling thrilled with a deep craving for more. The 17-foot ascent through turn 10 leading into the 1/2-mile straightaway and the technical challenge of turns 13, 14, and 15 are my favorite features of the South Circuit. We cannot wait to share this technical track with our members and hear what features they enjoy the most.”



The South Circuit is the centerpiece of the Motorsports Gateway Howell Drivers Club - offering a mix of practice and competitive driving opportunities for members of the exclusive motorsports club.



To aid in safe track operations, sessions will be grouped by vehicle type, two-wheel and four-wheel, and driver skill level: Novice, Amateur, and Professional. The circuit will also be equipped with a digital marshaling system and a timing & scoring system, empowering our members to take their driving skills to the next level.



Howell Motorsports Gateway Howell is a mixed-use and multi-phase automotive district, spanning 273 acres within the City of Howell. The automotive district is located on the north side of I-96 between Michigan Ave and Lucy Road.



The project is being developed in three phases.



Phase 1 of the development is the Automotive Country Club and Trackside Garage Condo Community, which provides a haven for members and owners to enjoy their performance vehicles and the thrill of racing with like-minded car enthusiasts.



The Automotive Innovation Park, Phase 2, is a hub for groundbreaking technologies and advancements, acting as a playground for innovation within the local automotive industry.



Phase 3, the Entertainment Zone, completes the district and provides a wide array of activities and entertainment options for the public and automotive community.



More information is available in the provided link.