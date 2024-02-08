Motorsports Gateway & Pratt Miller Motorsports Unveil New Partnership

February 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A professional sports car team has announced a new long-term partnership with the creators of a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts that will be coming to the City of Howell.



The partnership enables Pratt Miller Motorsports to establish a significant presence at Motorsports Gateway Howell. Pratt Miller Motorsports is headquartered in New Hudson.



The partnership commenced at the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 at the Daytona Speedway and will see Motorsports Gateway branding on Pratt Miller Motorsports team cars, equipment, and digital assets.



Motorsports Gateway Howell is a state-of-the-art 273-acre automotive district, featuring luxury automotive-themed condos overlooking a 1.75-mile, 40-foot-wide members-only track that flows through a naturally forested landscape. The entire 2.5-mile track, designed by Driven International following strict FIA grade safety standards, is the district’s centerpiece. The exclusive facility is said to cater to those “passionate about tracking, building, storing, and showcasing their cars, while offering a private and luxurious racing entertainment experience”.



The new partnership was highlighted during Monday night’s City Council meeting.



City Manager Erv Suida said the big announcement was made at the Rolex event at the Daytona 500, and it was pretty cool to have Howell mentioned, noting Pratt Miller is a big name in the industry and a good company.



As for the project, Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI he thinks they’re still working on the track and haven’t started constructing the condos yet but believes it is progressing and is on schedule.



The company website states the focus in recent weeks has been the continued development of the access road. It’s said to be critical infrastructure and the backbone of the project to ensure smooth and efficient accessibility to the site. There were said to have been a few setbacks due to weather but the team is anticipating that trenching for the garage condo foundations will commence in February.



The applicant was formerly referred to as JD Racing, which consists of the father-son team Mark and Jordan Dick. They purchased the Highland-Howell property that sits along I-96 between Lucy Road and Michigan Avenue, as well as two additional parcels to the north. Extensive negotiations took place that resulted in a 24-month lease agreement with the City, which then later transitioned into a purchase agreement after certain milestones were met.



Pratt Miller Motorsports Vice President Brandon Widmer commented they’re pleased to partner with Jordan and his team at Motorsports Gateway. He said “This partnership really emphasizes the new chapter that Pratt Miller Motorsports is entering into. With Motorsports Gateway’s support, we’re not just racing; we’re elevating the entire motorsports experience specifically for the members of Motorsports Gateway and their racing machines. Their state-of-the-art facility will be a game-changer for us, providing yet another access point to our team.”



Motorsports Gateway CEO and Co-Founder Jordan Dick stated “Partnering with Pratt Miller Motorsports, a legendary name in racing, is a momentous step for Motorsports Gateway. As we launch this partnership at the Rolex 24, we’re setting the stage for a new era within the performance automotive industry. Our collaboration brings together the thrill of racing with the luxury and exclusivity of Motorsports Gateway Howell. This partnership is more than just branding; it’s about creating a community where passion for high-performance cars and racing heritage is celebrated. We’re excited to see Pratt Miller Motorsports bring this spirit to life at our world-class facility.”



More information about the project is available in the provided link.



Photos: Motorsportsgateway.com.