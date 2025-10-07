Motorsports Gateway Drivers Club Launches Soft-Open Operations

October 7, 2025

Motorsports Gateway Howell reaches a new milestone. The Drivers Club this week announced the launch of Soft-Open operations on the South Circuit.



"The South Circuit at Motorsports Gateway is 1.7 miles in length. It features 13 turns, and approximately 144 feet in overall elevation change," says Eli Bayless, the club's public and media relations manager.



"The fact that the track is 40 feet wide, and has all of these different safety specifications, from paved runoff to the different safety systems that are being installed," he added, means members of all driving ability can enjoy the track.



"What's been really fun is watching our Drivers Club members come out and seeing the wide array of vehicles that are out there, whether they're Fords or Chevys, or we had a Jeep out there recently. But also a Supra and Porsche out there," Bayless added.



Membership is limited, for now, to allow members time on the circuit.



"This year, we would expect it to end up at about 100-125 members, but we want to make sure that when people join the Drivers Club at Motorsports Gateway that they are getting all of the track time they want," said Bayless.



"That is the goal for us. It's not to host public events. It's not to host ticketed events. This track was designed to accommodate people that have a passion for driving, and give them the opportunity to safety explore that passion, if they want."



The South Circuit is the first stage of Phase 1 development at Motorsports Gateway Howell. Additional aspects currently under construction include a clubhouse, paddock, rentable garages, vehicle service center, and a livable trackside garage condo community.



Bayless also reminds the public you don't have to lease any of the 68 planned garage condos to join the club and drive the track.



