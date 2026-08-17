Two Motorcyclists Injured In Weekend Crash In Iosco Township

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two motorcyclists sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized following a weekend crash in Iosco Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an injury crash involving two motorcycles on Gregory Road, south of Crofoot Road, around 8pm Saturday.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 33-year-old Brighton man was traveling north on Gregory Road on a 2022 Suzuki R600 at a high rate of speed when the Suzuki side-swiped a 2025 Kawasaki KLX110 motorcycle. The Kawasaki was being operated by a 27-year-old Howell man.



The Suzuki operator lost control of the motorcycle after the impact and traveled approximately 200 feet into the woods.



Both motorcycle operators were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS in critical condition. The operator of the Suzuki was wearing his helmet, and the Kawasaki operator was not wearing a helmet.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash. The roadway remained closed for four hours for the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Fowlerville Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.