Motorcyclist Killed in Holly Township Crash

May 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday morning crash in Holly Township.



According to Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, May 29, on reports of a crash on Holly Road and Belford Road, just south of Baldwin Lake.

MSP say a 2002 Honda motorcycle, driven by a 53-year-old Burton man, collided with a Chevrolet pick-up truck while travelling northbound on Holly Road.



The pick-up, driven by a 66-year-old man from Novi, allegedly turned left in front of the motorcycle near the intersection of Belford Road. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.



Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a statement following the crash, “It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles. We need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert."



The driver of the pick-up was uninjured.



Authorities are still investigating the events that led up to the incident.