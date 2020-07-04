Motorcyclist Killed In Howell Township Crash

July 4, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal 2-vehicle crash that occurred at around 6 p.m. Friday evening in Howell Township, taking the life of a West Michigan man.



According to Sheriff Mike Murphy, the 33-year old Zeeland man was headed east on Grand River on his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcoycle when he approached the intersection of Highland Road and was struck by a westbound GMC Canyon pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old resident of White Lake Township in Oakland County. Deputies at the scene say the White Lake man failed to stop at the intersection, whereupon the truck he was driving struck the motorcycle.



The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS, while the truck driver was not injured. The intersection of Grand River and Highland Road was closed for about three hours after the mishap. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Howell Fire Dept., Michigan State Police of the Brighton post and Livingston County Ambulance.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Division.