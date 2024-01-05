Motorcyclist in Serious Condition Following I-96 Crash in Brighton

January 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash on EB I-96 in Brighton Township.



On Thursday January 4 at approximately 1:16 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle injury crash on EB I-96 near Spencer Road.



The 2004 Yamaha Venture motorcycle was being operated by a 58-year-old male from Youngstown Ohio.



Preliminary investigation shows that as traffic began to slow on I-96, the motorcyclist was unable to stop, resulting in a rear-end collision with a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox.



The motorcyclist sustained leg and head injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.



The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.



The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed appears to be contributing factor.



The road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Area Fire Department, MDOT, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.