Motorcyclist Hospitalized Following Crash in Genoa Township

November 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash in Genoa Township late Sunday afternoon.



Below is a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:





On Sunday November 19th, 2023, at approximately 4:26 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle versus a motorcycle injury crash on Grand River Avenue, west of S. Latson Road in Genoa Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Nissan Murano was turning left into the Meijer parking lot from east bound Grand River when it was struck by a 2022 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle that was traveling west on Grand River.



The Nissan was being operated by a 71-year-old female Howell resident. The driver of the Nissan was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.



The motorcycle was being operated by a 24-year-old male Pinckney resident. He was wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries.



Livingston County EMS transported the motorcyclist to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in serious but stable condition. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.



The road remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.