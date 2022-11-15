Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Stockbridge Township

November 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcyclist passed away Friday from injuries sustained in a crash in Stockbridge Township.



Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup truck vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at around 6:30pm. The Office says the pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and struck the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Stockbridge Road.



The driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old Gregory man, received minor injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old Farmington Hills man, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.



The Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor.



The investigation is ongoing by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.