Motorcyclist Dies After Deer/Vehicle Crash

October 26, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcyclist killed over the weekend after striking a deer and vehicle in Highland Township has been identified.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Lucas Dreven Nash of Commerce Township died Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer and then was hit by a vehicle as he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.



The crash happened at approximately 6:47pm. Nash was operating a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road when it collided with a deer, causing Nash to lose control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane of traffic, where it was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 25-year-old Holly resident.



Nash, who was wearing a helmet, was treated by emergency personnel from the Highland Township Fire Department. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.



The Ford Escape driver was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.



The Office says neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected in the crash.