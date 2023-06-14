Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on NB US-23 at Silver Lake Road

June 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on northbound US-23 north of Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township.



The crash happened Wednesday morning and caused extensive delays to northbound US-23 for nearly two hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.



Below is the official press release from the Green Oak Charter Township Police Department.







Date: June 14, 2023-



Today, Officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department were dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle on northbound US 23 just north of Silver Lake Rd.



The lone occupant of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man out of Burton, MI. was traveling north on US 23 on his Kawasaki Ninja with traffic moving at normal speeds.



Witnesses stated he swerved a little to the right and then veered hard left, across all lanes, and into the guardrail wires.



The Green Oak Township Fire Department, along with Livingston County Ambulance, performed life saving measures, however, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Thank you to all the citizens who stopped to rendered aid to the driver.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team who assisted along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police and Livingston County Central Dispatch.