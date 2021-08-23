Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Putnam Twp. Crash

August 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday night in a Putnam Township crash.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were dispatched just after 6:30 Saturday night to a single motorcycle injury crash on Patterson Lake Road west of Cedar Lake Road.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 63-year-old Whitmore Lake man was driving a 1970 Harley Davidson Electra Glide eastbound on Patterson Lake Road. For an unknown reason the motorcycle reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway into the ditch. The motorcycle operator was thrown from the motorcycle as it overturned in the ditch.



The man, who was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in critical condition



The sheriff’s office reports Patterson Lake Road was closed for approximately 2 hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Putnam Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County EMS.