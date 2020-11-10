Motorcyclist Struck By Vehicle In Deerfield Township

November 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Deerfield Township Monday.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to car versus motorcycle personal injury crash at the intersection of North Latson Road and Faussett Road shortly after noon. The investigation revealed that a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by a 77-year-old Howell woman, was traveling northbound on Latson Road. A press release states the Escape stopped at the stop sign at Faussett Road but did not see a westbound motorcycle on Faussett Road and proceeded into the intersection. The Escape collided with the motorcycle.



The motorcycle was 2016 Polaris Indian Chief that was being driven by a 65-year-old Fenton man. He was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Escape complained of a possible injury but refused medical treatment on scene. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office says the driver could face a civil citation for failure to yield. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Hartland/Deerfield Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.