“Look Twice. Save a Life.” - Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and an annual safety campaign is again underway.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson kicked off the Michigan Department of State’s annual “Look Twice, Save a Life” campaign.



Benson said “As motorcyclists return to Michigan’s roads with the warmer weather, it’s a good time to remind every driver to take extra care and watch out for motorcycles. Motorcycles can be hard to see, so remember to ‘Look Twice. Save a Life’. Staying alert and being aware will help keep us safe on the road all summer.”



There are more than 610,000 licensed motorcyclists in Michigan.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning's Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (MTCF) website reports 3,056 Michigan motorcycle crashes in 2023, of which 165 were fatal. According to MCTF, 84% of motorcycle crashes with another vehicle happen on busy streets, and most crashes with motorcyclists happen when vehicles are turning left. Benson stressed that it’s “important for drivers to keep a watchful eye and to look twice before turning to reduce the chance of tragedy”.



A release states “Since the start of the 'Look Twice. Save a Life.' campaign in 2019, there has been a 33% increase in Michigan drivers who report they always look twice for motorcyclists before making a turn, according to a 2023 survey commissioned by MDOS. Young drivers aged 18-29 years old report safer driving behaviors and are more likely to say they always slow down near motorcyclists, double-check blind spots, make complete stops, and use turn signals than in 2019. This age group saw the greatest gain with a 45% increase in looking twice before turns”.



The State noted most crashes with motorcyclists happen on the weekends, Friday through Sunday. An analysis of Michigan crash data from 2021-2023 shows 53% of fatal motorcycle crashes, involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle, happen from 4-11pm - with the highest concentration from 5-8pm. Benson encouraged drivers to remain vigilant by slowing down, double-checking blind spots, and avoiding distractions when behind the wheel.



More information about the campaign is available in the provided link.