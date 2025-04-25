Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com

The driver of a motorcycle was critically injured during a crash in Ingham County Thursday.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Waverly and Columbia roads in Eaton Township around 5 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the motorcycle, a 66-year-old Lansing man going northbound on Waverly Road, failed to yield at the light on Columbia Road. The motorcycle turned west and was hit by a pickup truck going eastbound on Columbia Road.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Lansing man, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at 517-676-8212.