Motorcycle Driver in Hospital Following Crash in Ingham Co.

April 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The driver of a motorcycle was critically injured during a crash in Ingham County Thursday.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Waverly and Columbia roads in Eaton Township around 5 p.m.



According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the motorcycle, a 66-year-old Lansing man going northbound on Waverly Road, failed to yield at the light on Columbia Road. The motorcycle turned west and was hit by a pickup truck going eastbound on Columbia Road.



The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.



The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Lansing man, was not injured.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at 517-676-8212.